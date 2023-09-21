Relesys: Initiates strategic review - ABG

Initiates strategic review to evaluate funding and ownershipNo timeline; FY'23 guidance unchangedWording leaves many scenarios open (M&A, capital raise, etc.)What has happened?Today Relesys' BoD has decided to initiate a strategic review, seeking to evaluate funding options and ownership structures to allow Relesys to deliver on its expansion plans and to accelerate growth. Given the company's international expansion and enhanced product offering in the last couple of years, the Chairman of the Board states that "it is natural for us to analyse the next steps in the company's strategic development and as such we have initiated a strategic review of Relesys's options to accelerate growth".