Relesys: Initiates strategic review - ABG

Relesys, a company focused on expansion and growth, has announced a strategic review to assess funding and ownership options. The move comes as the company looks to analyze its next steps and accelerate its strategic development.


Initiates strategic review to evaluate funding and ownershipNo timeline; FY'23 guidance unchangedWording leaves many scenarios open (M&A, capital raise, etc.)What has happened?Today Relesys' BoD has decided to initiate a strategic review, seeking to evaluate funding options and ownership structures to allow Relesys to deliver on its expansion plans and to accelerate growth. Given the company's international expansion and enhanced product offering in the last couple of years, the Chairman of the Board states that "it is natural for us to analyse the next steps in the company's strategic development and as such we have initiated a strategic review of Relesys's options to accelerate growth".

GodFond Sverige & Världen minskade 1,03 procent i augusti - högre räntor fortsätter utmana aktiemarknaden

Ledande indikatorer i USA sjönk mindre än väntat i månadstakt i augusti (uppdatering)

I augusti sjönk ledande indikatorer i USA mindre än förväntat, med en minskning på 0,4 procent jämfört med förväntade 0,5 procent enligt Bloomberg analytikerkonsensus.

Ledande indikatorer i USA sjönk mindre än väntat i månadstakt i augusti

I augusti sjönk de ledande indikatorerna i USA mindre än förväntat, med en minskning på 0,4 procent jämfört med förväntade 0,5 procent enligt Bloomberg-analytikerkonsensus.

Konsumentförtroendet i EMU lägre än väntat i september

Konsumentförtroendet i EMU sjönk i september och kom in lägre än förväntat, enligt nya siffror. Analytikerna hade förutspått en mindre minskning.

Försäljningen av befintliga hus i USA sjönk oväntat i månadstakt i augusti

Försäljningen av befintliga hus i USA överraskande sjönk i augusti, med en nedgång på 0,7 procent jämfört med förväntad ökning enligt analytiker.

