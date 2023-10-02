Nanexa: Update on capital raise - ABG

Rights issue of SEKsubscription period: 12-26 OctUse of proceeds could finance operations well into '2567% dilution; new fair value range of SEK 2-5 (3-10)Rights issue of SEK 121m to be carried out in OctoberNanexa communicated on 21 Sept its intentions to carry out a SEK 121m rights issue (larger than ABGSCe of SEK 60m) with preferential rights at a subscription price set at SEK 1/share, representing 67% dilution for non-participant shareholders. Assuming a fully subscribed rights issue, Nanexa will obtain proceeds of approx.

SEK 121m (107m after transaction costs). Nanexa communicated that Novo Nordisk, management and board, as well as external guarantors have undertaken guarantee commitments totalling SEK 75m, corresponding to approximately 62% of the issue.