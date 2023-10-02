Ekonomi
Oavgjort för Hammarby hemma mot IFK Göteborg
ekonomi / analyser

Nanexa: Update on capital raise - ABG

Nanexa plans to carry out a SEK 121m rights issue in October, with a subscription period from 12-26 Oct. The proceeds will be used to finance operations and could result in a 67% dilution for non-participant shareholders.


Rights issue of SEKsubscription period: 12-26 OctUse of proceeds could finance operations well into '2567% dilution; new fair value range of SEK 2-5 (3-10)Rights issue of SEK 121m to be carried out in OctoberNanexa communicated on 21 Sept its intentions to carry out a SEK 121m rights issue (larger than ABGSCe of SEK 60m) with preferential rights at a subscription price set at SEK 1/share, representing 67% dilution for non-participant shareholders. Assuming a fully subscribed rights issue, Nanexa will obtain proceeds of approx.

SEK 121m (107m after transaction costs). Nanexa communicated that Novo Nordisk, management and board, as well as external guarantors have undertaken guarantee commitments totalling SEK 75m, corresponding to approximately 62% of the issue.

BNP Paribas Exane höjer riktkursen för DSV till 1 150 danska kronor (1 100), upprepar underperform - BN

Sydbank har utsett Mark Luscombe till ny vd - hämtas från SEB

Danska Sydbank har utsett Mark Luscombe som ny vd efter Karen Frøsig, som går i pension nästa år. Luscombe kommer från SEB och tillträder som vice vd i april.

Paretos norska portfölj gick sämre än index i september, gör två förändringar inför oktober

Pareto Securities norska aktieportfölj presterade sämre än jämförelseindex under september, men genomför nu två förändringar inför oktober.

Pareto byter ut halva svenska portföljen efter svag septembermånad

Pareto Securities svenska aktieportfölj backade i september och underpresterade jämförelseindexet, men har ändå haft en stark avkastning sedan starten 2017.

Svolders substansvärde minskade 2 kronor i förra veckan

Investmentbolaget Svolders substansvärde sjönk med 2 kronor till 47 kronor per aktie förra veckan, medan substansvärdet har minskat med 19 procent hittills under 2023. Samtidigt har CSRX, det utdelningsjusterade småbolagsindexet, sjunkit med 3 procent. Svolders B-aktie handlades senast till 50,90 kronor, vilket motsvarar en premie på 8 procent jämfört med substansvärdet.

