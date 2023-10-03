Ekonomi
DNB höjer riktkursen för Assa Abloy till 335 kronor (330), upprepar köp
Nordic Waterproofing: Bid situation overshadows Q3 numbers - ABG

Nordic Waterproofing's Q3 sales are expected to increase by 3% year-on-year, but volume growth is predicted to remain negative. The company anticipates that the tailwind from price hikes will wear off in H2, resulting in a -2% price growth for Q4. EBIT is expected to decrease by 10% compared to the previous year.


Q3e: Price tailwind to wear off in H2, still neg. volumeEBIT -5% on softer margin estimatesShare trading above incoming SEK 160/sh bidPrice tailwinds to wear out in H2, neg.

volume remainsFor Q3, we expect Nordic Waterproofing (NWG) to report sales of SEK 1,166m, up 3% y-o-y (-8% organic, +4% M&A, +7% FX). Volume growth is expected to remain in negative territory at -8% for H2, while we believe the tailwind from latent price hikes should be gone by Q3, and we have price growth at -2% for Q4 given that rubber roofing peers in continental Europe (e.g.

Carlisle and Firestone) have lowered prices somewhat, according to NWG. We expect EBIT of SEK 115m, down 10% y-o-y, and a margin of 9.8% (11.3%), with earnings down y-o-y in Taasinge (prefab elements) and SealEco (rubber roofing in continental Europe), while the core bitumen business will likely continue to defend earnings better.

DNB höjer riktkursen för Assa Abloy till 335 kronor (330), upprepar köp
