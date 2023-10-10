stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild. - Foto: Phongphan Phongphan / Alamy
USA viktiga bolag klockan 16.16 - Gap stiger 5,4 procent
|Sektor/bolag
|Kurs
|Förändring i dag
|Förändring i år
|Tid
|Aluminium
|Alcoa
|28,31
|3,9%
|-37,7%
|16:16:30
|Bank & Finans
|American Express
|150,59
|1,2%
|1,9%
|16:16:31
|Bank of America
|27,12
|3,1%
|-18,1%
|16:16:34
|Citigroup
|41,49
|1,8%
|-8,3%
|16:16:31
|Goldman Sachs
|314,83
|0,7%
|-8,3%
|16:16:22
|JP Morgan Chase
|146,50
|1,2%
|9,2%
|16:16:32
|Morgan Stanley
|80,69
|1,0%
|-5,1%
|16:16:30
|Wells Fargo
|40,22
|1,3%
|-2,6%
|16:16:32
|Beklädnad
|Abercrombie
|58,31
|2,5%
|154,5%
|16:16:14
|Gap
|10,98
|5,4%
|-2,7%
|16:16:31
|Bath & Body Works
|31,82
|2,5%
|-24,5%
|16:16:35
|TJX
|89,38
|0,8%
|12,3%
|16:16:27
|Biotech
|Amgen
|269,60
|-0,7%
|2,7%
|16:16:20
|Detaljhandel
|eBay
|43,64
|0,7%
|5,2%
|16:16:35
|Home Depot
|298,10
|0,9%
|-5,6%
|16:16:29
|Walmart
|157,03
|0,8%
|10,7%
|16:16:35
|Energi
|Chevron
|166,96
|0,1%
|-7,0%
|16:16:36
|Exxon Mobil
|110,75
|-0,2%
|0,4%
|16:16:29
|Fordon
|Ford Motor
|12,26
|1,5%
|5,4%
|16:16:36
|General Motors
|31,40
|1,3%
|-6,7%
|16:16:34
|Tesla
|264,45
|1,8%
|114,7%
|16:16:37
|Försvar
|Lockheed Martin
|435,02
|-0,3%
|-10,6%
|16:16:34
|Gruvor
|Freeport McMoRan
|37,68
|2,3%
|-0,9%
|16:16:37
|Halvledare
|AMD
|107,86
|0,8%
|66,5%
|16:16:36
|Intel
|36,50
|1,2%
|38,1%
|16:16:34
|Nvidia
|454,98
|0,5%
|211,3%
|16:16:33
|Qualcomm
|111,83
|0,0%
|1,7%
|16:16:28
|STMicro
|44,92
|1,4%
|26,3%
|16:16:33
|Texas Instruments
|157,70
|0,6%
|-4,6%
|16:16:34
|Investment
|Berkshire Hathawy
|347,41
|0,6%
|12,5%
|16:16:17
|Konsumentvaror
|Procter&Gamble
|144,84
|1,0%
|-4,4%
|16:16:32
|Thor Industries
|92,59
|2,7%
|22,7%
|16:15:06
|Livsmedel
|Coca-Cola
|54,05
|2,2%
|-15,0%
|16:16:34
|McDonald's
|252,27
|0,9%
|-4,3%
|16:16:30
|Läkemedel
|Abbott Laboratories
|97,61
|0,9%
|-11,1%
|16:16:23
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|56,64
|0,1%
|-21,3%
|16:16:30
|Eli Lilly
|580,99
|1,6%
|58,8%
|16:16:28
|Gilead Sciences
|75,38
|0,4%
|-12,2%
|16:16:33
|Johnson & Johnson
|158,92
|0,2%
|-10,0%
|16:16:29
|Merck
|103,84
|-0,6%
|-6,4%
|16:16:31
|Pfizer
|33,34
|0,4%
|-34,9%
|16:16:37
|Medtech
|Boston Scientific
|52,97
|1,1%
|14,5%
|16:16:35
|Stryker
|270,34
|1,3%
|10,6%
|16:16:33
|Medtronic
|75,80
|0,9%
|-2,5%
|16:16:31
|Media
|Fox Corporation
|31,12
|0,5%
|2,5%
|16:16:20
|Netflix
|385,36
|-0,2%
|30,7%
|16:16:27
|Spotify
|157,55
|0,7%
|99,6%
|16:16:29
|Nätverksutrustning
|Cisco Systems
|54,01
|0,2%
|13,4%
|16:16:31
|Juniper Networks
|26,45
|-1,4%
|-17,3%
|16:16:30
|Tech
|Amazon
|129,37
|0,9%
|54,0%
|16:16:38
|Alibaba
|86,98
|2,5%
|-1,3%
|16:16:34
|Alphabet
|138,85
|-0,5%
|56,5%
|16:16:37
|Apple
|178,66
|-0,2%
|37,5%
|16:16:35
|Meta Platforms
|319,76
|0,4%
|165,7%
|16:16:32
|IBM
|142,94
|0,5%
|1,5%
|16:16:28
|Microsoft
|329,00
|-0,2%
|37,2%
|16:16:33
|Telekom
|AT&T
|14,84
|0,7%
|-19,4%
|16:16:34
|T Mobile
|141,24
|0,8%
|0,9%
|16:16:28
|Verizon
|31,58
|0,4%
|-19,8%
|16:16:32
|Tobak
|Altria
|43,38
|1,6%
|-5,1%
|16:16:24
|Philip Morris
|95,09
|3,0%
|-6,0%
|16:16:35
|Transport
|Fedex
|258,28
|1,0%
|49,1%
|16:16:20
|Verkstad
|Boeing
|190,84
|1,2%
|0,2%
|16:16:32
|Caterpillar
|273,80
|0,9%
|14,3%
|16:16:30
|Cummins
|230,00
|0,8%
|-5,1%
|16:16:31
|Deere
|387,68
|1,2%
|-9,6%
|16:16:32
|Eaton
|215,09
|0,8%
|37,0%
|16:16:30
|Emerson Electric
|96,68
|0,8%
|0,6%
|16:16:30
|Honeywell
|186,07
|-0,2%
|-13,2%
|16:16:32
|Parker-Hannifin
|399,08
|0,9%
|37,1%
|16:16:28
|Rockwell Automation
|294,32
|1,3%
|14,3%
|16:16:30
|Stanley Black&Decker
|81,57
|3,4%
|8,6%
|16:16:30
|RTX Corp
|73,11
|0,2%
|-27,6%
|16:16:31
|Källa: Factset