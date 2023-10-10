Ekonomi
Ämnen
Börsen idag
Näringsliv
Fonder
Insider
Analyser
Just nu
Robinson-Maria avslöjar sanningen bakom glasögonen
stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild.
stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild. - Foto: Phongphan Phongphan / Alamy
ekonomi / Aktier

USA viktiga bolag klockan 16.16 - Gap stiger 5,4 procent

I denna artikel undersöker vi hur artificiell intelligens används inom sjukvården för att förbättra diagnostisering och behandling av olika sjukdomar och tillstånd.


.

Sektor/bolagKursFörändring i dagFörändring i årTid
Aluminium
Alcoa28,313,9%-37,7%16:16:30
Bank & Finans
American Express150,591,2%1,9%16:16:31
Bank of America27,123,1%-18,1%16:16:34
Citigroup41,491,8%-8,3%16:16:31
Goldman Sachs314,830,7%-8,3%16:16:22
JP Morgan Chase146,501,2%9,2%16:16:32
Morgan Stanley80,691,0%-5,1%16:16:30
Wells Fargo40,221,3%-2,6%16:16:32
Beklädnad
Abercrombie58,312,5%154,5%16:16:14
Gap10,985,4%-2,7%16:16:31
Bath & Body Works31,822,5%-24,5%16:16:35
TJX89,380,8%12,3%16:16:27
Biotech
Amgen269,60-0,7%2,7%16:16:20
Detaljhandel
eBay43,640,7%5,2%16:16:35
Home Depot298,100,9%-5,6%16:16:29
Walmart157,030,8%10,7%16:16:35
Energi
Chevron166,960,1%-7,0%16:16:36
Exxon Mobil110,75-0,2%0,4%16:16:29
Fordon
Ford Motor12,261,5%5,4%16:16:36
General Motors31,401,3%-6,7%16:16:34
Tesla264,451,8%114,7%16:16:37
Försvar
Lockheed Martin435,02-0,3%-10,6%16:16:34
Gruvor
Freeport McMoRan37,682,3%-0,9%16:16:37
Halvledare
AMD107,860,8%66,5%16:16:36
Intel36,501,2%38,1%16:16:34
Nvidia454,980,5%211,3%16:16:33
Qualcomm111,830,0%1,7%16:16:28
STMicro44,921,4%26,3%16:16:33
Texas Instruments157,700,6%-4,6%16:16:34
Investment
Berkshire Hathawy347,410,6%12,5%16:16:17
Konsumentvaror
Procter&Gamble144,841,0%-4,4%16:16:32
Thor Industries92,592,7%22,7%16:15:06
Livsmedel
Coca-Cola54,052,2%-15,0%16:16:34
McDonald's252,270,9%-4,3%16:16:30
Läkemedel
Abbott Laboratories97,610,9%-11,1%16:16:23
Bristol Myers Squibb56,640,1%-21,3%16:16:30
Eli Lilly580,991,6%58,8%16:16:28
Gilead Sciences75,380,4%-12,2%16:16:33
Johnson & Johnson158,920,2%-10,0%16:16:29
Merck103,84-0,6%-6,4%16:16:31
Pfizer33,340,4%-34,9%16:16:37
Medtech
Boston Scientific52,971,1%14,5%16:16:35
Stryker270,341,3%10,6%16:16:33
Medtronic75,800,9%-2,5%16:16:31
Media
Fox Corporation31,120,5%2,5%16:16:20
Netflix385,36-0,2%30,7%16:16:27
Spotify157,550,7%99,6%16:16:29
Nätverksutrustning
Cisco Systems54,010,2%13,4%16:16:31
Juniper Networks26,45-1,4%-17,3%16:16:30
Tech
Amazon129,370,9%54,0%16:16:38
Alibaba86,982,5%-1,3%16:16:34
Alphabet138,85-0,5%56,5%16:16:37
Apple178,66-0,2%37,5%16:16:35
Meta Platforms319,760,4%165,7%16:16:32
IBM142,940,5%1,5%16:16:28
Microsoft329,00-0,2%37,2%16:16:33
Telekom
AT&T14,840,7%-19,4%16:16:34
T Mobile141,240,8%0,9%16:16:28
Verizon31,580,4%-19,8%16:16:32
Tobak
Altria43,381,6%-5,1%16:16:24
Philip Morris95,093,0%-6,0%16:16:35
Transport
Fedex258,281,0%49,1%16:16:20
Verkstad
Boeing190,841,2%0,2%16:16:32
Caterpillar273,800,9%14,3%16:16:30
Cummins230,000,8%-5,1%16:16:31
Deere387,681,2%-9,6%16:16:32
Eaton215,090,8%37,0%16:16:30
Emerson Electric96,680,8%0,6%16:16:30
Honeywell186,07-0,2%-13,2%16:16:32
Parker-Hannifin399,080,9%37,1%16:16:28
Rockwell Automation294,321,3%14,3%16:16:30
Stanley Black&Decker81,573,4%8,6%16:16:30
RTX Corp73,110,2%-27,6%16:16:31
Källa: Factset

Aktier
Nästa artikel
Kavaljer Quality Focus minskade 4,84 procent i september - lyfter fram Itab och Loomis (R)
Senaste nytt

Kavaljer Quality Focus minskade 4,84 procent i september - lyfter fram Itab och Loomis (R)

Kavaljer Investmentbolagsfond minskade 3,41 procent i september - inflationen faller på bred front

Stigande långa marknadsräntor påverkade den globala börsutvecklingen negativt i september. Förvaltarna förutspår att centralbankerna kommer att inleda med räntesänkningar under andra kvartalet 2024. Trots detta är de fortsatt positiva till många noterade bolag på grund av sjunkande räntor, stabila vinster och attraktiva värderingar. Fondens största innehav inkluderar Investor, Alphabet och Berkshire Hathaway, medan den största geografiska exponeringen är mot Norden.

USA viktiga bolag klockan 16.16 - Gap stiger 5,4 procent

I denna artikel undersöker vi hur artificiell intelligens används inom sjukvården för att förbättra diagnostisering och behandling av olika sjukdomar och tillstånd.

USA konkurrenter klockan 16.15 - General Electric ökar 1,7 procent

I denna artikel undersöker vi hur artificiell intelligens kan användas för att förbättra sjukvårdssystemet och ge mer effektiv och personlig vård till patienter.

Material stiger mest under inledningen på New York-börsen, S&P 500 index plus 0,7 procent

Efter en stark inledning på New York-börsen är S&P 500 indexet och Nasdaq Composite båda upp med 0,7 procent. Materialsektorn leder framgången medan energisektorn visar svaghet. Den amerikanska tioårsräntan sjunker med 14 punkter.

Fed's Bostic ser inga fler räntehöjningar

Federal Reserve-chefen Raphael Bostic anser inte att amerikanska centralbanken behöver höja räntan mer och förutspår ingen recession trots att ekonomin har saktat ned.

Notifieringar

Slå på notifieringar för att få de senaste nyheterna från Nyheter24.

Notifieringar från din stad

Slå på notifieringar för din stad för att få de senaste Blåljus-nyheterna från Nyheter24.