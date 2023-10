Abbvie handlas exklusive utdelning i dag

Thornico, the majority owner of Brdr.Hartmann, has acquired additional shares in the company, now controlling approximately 80% of the shares and votes. The latest purchase involves a 10% stake in Brdr. Hartmann, bought from Handelsbanken, VN Capital, Aktia, and Abaco Capital. Thornico has also decided to raise its bid for the remaining shares in Brdr. Hartmann to 360 Danish kroner per share. A special meeting will be held on October 16th, requested by Thornico, who has proposed delisting the business.