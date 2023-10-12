Konsumentpriserna i Irland ökade i årstakt i september

Fiskars, the Finnish consumer goods company, has revised its guidance for 2023, citing challenging market conditions and lower-than-expected demand. The company now expects adjusted EBIT of EUR 100-120m, down from the previous estimate of EUR 120-130m. The Q3 results also fell short of expectations, with net sales declining 18% and adjusted EBIT at approximately EUR 17m. Analysts anticipate that consensus estimates will be adjusted to align with the new guidance.
Amerikanska läkemedelsmyndigheten FDA har avslagit Alvotech och Tevas ansökan om godkännande av deras biosimilar till Johnson & Johnsons psoriasisläkemedel Stelara på grund av brister vid Alvotechs anläggning i Reykjavik.