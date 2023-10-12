Ekonomi
Mamma gjorde honom till författare
ekonomi / makro

Konsumentpriserna i Irland ökade i årstakt i september

Konsumentpriserna i Irland ökade med 6,4 procent på årsbasis i september, enligt KPI. Detta är en ökning jämfört med föregående år.


Konsumentpriserna i Irland ökade i årstakt i september.På årsbasis steg konsumentpriserna, KPI, 6,4 procent (+6,3).

Irland, %september, 2023augusti, 2023
KPI, YY6,46,3

makro
Barclays sänker prognosen för brittisk tillväxt
