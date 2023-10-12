Konsumentpriserna i Irland ökade i årstakt i september

Fiskars, the Finnish consumer goods company, has revised its guidance for 2023, citing challenging market conditions and lower-than-expected demand. The company now expects adjusted EBIT of EUR 100-120m, down from the previous estimate of EUR 120-130m. The Q3 results also fell short of expectations, with net sales declining 18% and adjusted EBIT at approximately EUR 17m. Analysts anticipate that consensus estimates will be adjusted to align with the new guidance.