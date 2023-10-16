Ekonomi
Ämnen
Börsen idag
Large Cap
Mid Cap
Small Cap
First North
Näringsliv
Fonder
Insider
Analyser
Just nu
Stockholmsbörsen mot plusöppning
stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild.
stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild. - Foto: Phongphan Phongphan / Alamy
ekonomi / Christian Berner Tech Trade

Christian Berner: Expect a solid Q3 - ABG

Q3e sales for the company are expected to reach SEK 221m, showing an 11% increase from the previous year. However, growth is expected to slow down as book-to-bill normalizes, but the profitability outlook remains positive.


Q3e sales SEK 221m, up 11%, adj. EBITA margin 7.2% (8.7%)Growth to slow as book-to-bill normalises, profitability outlook goodFair value SEK 30-40, trading at 12-11x P/E vs.

peers at 23-11xQ3e: Continued growth but comps getting tougherFor Q3 we expect sales of SEK 221m, up 11% y-o-y (10% org, 1% FX), as the company continues to deliver on its order book. We estimate adj.

EBITA of SEK 16m (17m), for a margin of 7.2% (8.7%). The reasons for the lower profitability estimate are tough comps and management's comments regarding reduced seasonality going forward.

We expect this to convert into EPS of SEK 0.56 (0.64), and the company to produce lease adj. FCF of SEK 12m (10m).

Christian Berner Tech Trade
/
analyser
/
konsoliderad forskning
/
Aktier
Nästa artikel
Carnegie Sverigefond minskade 1,16 procent i september - blandade resultat från H&M
Senaste nytt

Möjligt regeringsskifte i Polen

Christian Berner: Expect a solid Q3 - ABG

Q3e sales for the company are expected to reach SEK 221m, showing an 11% increase from the previous year. However, growth is expected to slow down as book-to-bill normalizes, but the profitability outlook remains positive.

DNO minskade produktionen i Kurdistan under tredje kvartalet

DNO, det norska oljebolaget, rapporterar minskad produktion och försäljning i Kurdistan under tredje kvartalet på grund av produktionsstörningar och nedstängningar. Bolaget tror inte längre att de når sin tidigare helårsprognos.

Rite Aid ansöker om konkurs på grund av minskad försäljning och rättstvister om opioider

Amerikanska apotekskedjan Rite Aid ansöker om konkurs på grund av minskad försäljning och rättstvister om opioider, samtidigt som de möter tuff konkurrens från rivaler och detaljhandelsjättar.

Jim Jordan ny talmanskandidat i representanthuset

Republikanerna i USA:s representanthus nominerar Jim Jordan från Ohio som sin kandidat till att bli nästa talman, efter att den tidigare talmannen Kevin McCarthy tvingades bort. Trots nomineringen är det osäkert om Jordan kommer att vinna, då han behöver få 217 ja-röster och hittills har han bara fått 124.

Carnegie Strategifond minskade 0,7 procent i september - dyster månad för nordiska börserna

Nordiska börserna hade en svag månad med Stockholmsbörsen som sjönk med 1,9 procent. Långräntorna fortsatte att stiga och förväntningar om senare räntesänkningar påverkade marknaden. Fonden deltog i flera emissioner, inklusive Bulk Infrastructure och ökade sin exponering mot Bonheur.

Notifieringar

Slå på notifieringar för att få de senaste nyheterna från Nyheter24.

Notifieringar från din stad

Slå på notifieringar för din stad för att få de senaste Blåljus-nyheterna från Nyheter24.