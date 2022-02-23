Onsdag 23 Feb
Stockholm
sport / TT

Fotboll-League championship

0–1 Danny Hylton (56), 0–2 Cameron Jerome (82), 1–2 Lewis Baker (90).

Fotboll

League championship

StokeLuton12

(0–0)

Sheffield UBlackburn10

(0–0)

1–0 Ben Davies (90).

Utv, Sheffield U: Charlie Goode (66).

Queens PRBournemouth21

(1–0)

1–0 James Dunne (31), 1–1 Josh Bowler (82), 2–1 självmål (89).

Utv, Queens PR: Dion Sanderson (40).

HuddersfieldCardiff21

(0–0)

0–1 Thomas Doyle (61), 1–1 Josh Koroma (88), 2–1 Jonathan Russell (90).

FulhamPeterborough21

(1–0)

1–0 Aleksandar Mitrovic (28 str), 2–0 Aleksandar Mitrovic (62), 2–1 Jack Marriott (89).

DerbyMillwall12

(0–2)

0–1 Jed Wallace (2), 0–2 Tyler Burey (30), 1–2 Självmål (88).

TT
