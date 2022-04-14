Fotboll-Europa League, slutspel
0–1 Craig Dawson (38), 0–2 Declan Rice (44), 0–3 Jarrod Bowen (48).
kvartsfinal, andra matchenLyonWest Ham03
(0–2)
West Ham vidare med sammanlagt 4–1.
BarcelonaEintracht Frankfurt23
(0–2)
0–1 Filip Kostic (4 str), 0–2 Rafael Santos Borré (36), 0–3 Filip Kostic (67), 1–3 Sergio Busquets (90), 2–3 Memphis Depay (90 str).
Utv, Eintracht Frankfurt: Evan N'Dicka (90).
Eintracht Frankfurt vidare med sammanlagt 4–3.
AtalantaLeipzig02
(0–1)
0–1 Christopher Nkunku (18), 0–2 Christopher Nkunku (87 str).
Leipzig vidare med sammanlagt 3–1.