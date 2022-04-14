Torsdag 14 Apr
Stockholm
sport / TT

Fotboll-Europa League, slutspel

0–1 Craig Dawson (38), 0–2 Declan Rice (44), 0–3 Jarrod Bowen (48).

Fotboll

Europa League, slutspel

kvartsfinal, andra matchen

LyonWest Ham03

(0–2)

West Ham vidare med sammanlagt 4–1.

BarcelonaEintracht Frankfurt23

(0–2)

0–1 Filip Kostic (4 str), 0–2 Rafael Santos Borré (36), 0–3 Filip Kostic (67), 1–3 Sergio Busquets (90), 2–3 Memphis Depay (90 str).

Utv, Eintracht Frankfurt: Evan N'Dicka (90).

Eintracht Frankfurt vidare med sammanlagt 4–3.

AtalantaLeipzig02

(0–1)

0–1 Christopher Nkunku (18), 0–2 Christopher Nkunku (87 str).

Leipzig vidare med sammanlagt 3–1.

TT
