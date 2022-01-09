Söndag 9 Jan
Stockholm
sport / TT

Fotboll-FA-cupen

0–1 Anthony O'Connor (32), 1–1 Harry Winks (74), 2–1 Lucas (85), 3–1 Harry Kane (88).

Fotboll

FA-cupen

tredje omg

TottenhamMorecambe31

(0–1)

WolverhamptonSheffield U30

(1–0)

1–0 Daniel Podence (14), 2–0 Nelson Semedo (72), 3–0 Daniel Podence (80).

West HamLeeds20

(1–0)

1–0 Manuel Lanzini (34), 2–0 Jarrod Bowen (90).

LiverpoolShrewsbury41

(2–1)

0–1 Daniel Udoh (27), 1–1 Kaide Gordon (34), 2–1 Fabinho (44 str), 3–1 Roberto Firmino (78), 4–1 Fabinho (90).

CharltonNorwich01

(0–0)

0–1 Milot Rashica (80).

