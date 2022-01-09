Fotboll-FA-cupen
0–1 Anthony O'Connor (32), 1–1 Harry Winks (74), 2–1 Lucas (85), 3–1 Harry Kane (88).
tredje omgTottenhamMorecambe31
(0–1)
WolverhamptonSheffield U30
(1–0)
1–0 Daniel Podence (14), 2–0 Nelson Semedo (72), 3–0 Daniel Podence (80).
West HamLeeds20
(1–0)
1–0 Manuel Lanzini (34), 2–0 Jarrod Bowen (90).
LiverpoolShrewsbury41
(2–1)
0–1 Daniel Udoh (27), 1–1 Kaide Gordon (34), 2–1 Fabinho (44 str), 3–1 Roberto Firmino (78), 4–1 Fabinho (90).
CharltonNorwich01
(0–0)
0–1 Milot Rashica (80).