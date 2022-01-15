Fotboll-League championship
1–0 Charlie Austin (90).
Fotboll
League championship
(0–0)
(1–0)
1–0 Alan Browne (31), 1–1 Scott Hogan (86).
(1–2)
0–1 Gustavo Hamer (15), 0–2 Matt Godden (25), 1–2 Jorge Grant (37), 1–3 självmål (81), 1–4 Matt Godden (90).
(0–0)
0–1 Lewis Grabban (90).
(0–0)
0–1 Andy Carroll (68), 1–1 Matt Crooks (84), 2–1 Matt Crooks (90).
(1–0)
1–0 Danel Sinani (15), 1–1 Flynn Downes (84).
(5–2)
0–1 Antoine Semenyo (7), 1–1 Aleksandar Mitrovic (21), 1–2 Antoine Semenyo (29), 2–2 Neeskens Kebano (31), 3–2 Fabio Carvalho (36), 4–2 Aleksandar Mitrovic (41), 5–2 Aleksandar Mitrovic (45), 6–2 Neeskens Kebano (57).
(0–0)
1–0 Tom Lawrence (69), 2–0 Tom Lawrence (78).
(2–0)
1–0 självmål (30), 2–0 Allan Campbell (42), 2–1 Emiliano Marcondes (51), 2–2 Morgan Rogers (78), 3–2 Kal Naismith (90).
(0–1)
0–1 Joe Rothwell (14).
Utv, Blackburn: Ryan Nyambe (76).