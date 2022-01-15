Lördag 15 Jan
Stockholm
sport / TT

Fotboll-League championship

1–0 Charlie Austin (90).

Fotboll

League championship

Queens PRWest Bromwich10

(0–0)

PrestonBirmingham11

(1–0)

1–0 Alan Browne (31), 1–1 Scott Hogan (86).

PeterboroughCoventry14

(1–2)

0–1 Gustavo Hamer (15), 0–2 Matt Godden (25), 1–2 Jorge Grant (37), 1–3 självmål (81), 1–4 Matt Godden (90).

MillwallNottingham01

(0–0)

0–1 Lewis Grabban (90).

MiddlesbroughReading21

(0–0)

0–1 Andy Carroll (68), 1–1 Matt Crooks (84), 2–1 Matt Crooks (90).

HuddersfieldSwansea11

(1–0)

1–0 Danel Sinani (15), 1–1 Flynn Downes (84).

FulhamBristol C62

(5–2)

0–1 Antoine Semenyo (7), 1–1 Aleksandar Mitrovic (21), 1–2 Antoine Semenyo (29), 2–2 Neeskens Kebano (31), 3–2 Fabio Carvalho (36), 4–2 Aleksandar Mitrovic (41), 5–2 Aleksandar Mitrovic (45), 6–2 Neeskens Kebano (57).

DerbySheffield U20

(0–0)

1–0 Tom Lawrence (69), 2–0 Tom Lawrence (78).

LutonBournemouth32

(2–0)

1–0 självmål (30), 2–0 Allan Campbell (42), 2–1 Emiliano Marcondes (51), 2–2 Morgan Rogers (78), 3–2 Kal Naismith (90).

CardiffBlackburn01

(0–1)

0–1 Joe Rothwell (14).

Utv, Blackburn: Ryan Nyambe (76).

TT
Fotboll-Ligue 1, herrar