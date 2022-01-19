spel-Oddset

Onsdag 19 Jan
Björklöven–HV71 2–5

Matchen 1

Odds: 19,55

Matchen 2

Södertälje–Tingsryd 2–4

Odds: 34,55

Matchen 3

Modo–Troja-Ljungby 1–1

Odds: 50,99

Matchen 5

AIK–Mora 1–2

Odds: 31,57

Matchen 6

Almtuna–Kristianstad 2–4

Odds: 20,37

Matchen 7

Celta Vigo–Osasuna 2–0

Odds: 7,06

Matchen 13

Vita Hästen–Västerås 5–1

Odds: 153,67

Matchen 18

Philadelphia-NY Islanders 3–3

Odds: 9,63

Matchen 19

Nashville-Vancouver 1–3

Odds: 25,03

Matchen 20

Los Angeles-Tampa Bay 4–6

Odds: 25,20

Bomben 1

A 

B AIK–Mora 1–2

C Modo–Troja/Ljungby 1–1

Odds: 13 984,65

Bomben 2

A Brentford–Manchester U 1–3

B Leicester–Tottenham 2–3

C Real Sociedad–Atletico Madrid 2–0

Odds: 9 669,90

TT
Fotboll-La Liga, herrar