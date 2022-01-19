spel-Oddset
Publicerades: 1 timme sedan
Björklöven–HV71 2–5
spel
Oddset
Matchen 1
Odds: 19,55
Matchen 2
Södertälje–Tingsryd 2–4
Odds: 34,55
Matchen 3
Modo–Troja-Ljungby 1–1
Odds: 50,99
Matchen 5
AIK–Mora 1–2
Odds: 31,57
Matchen 6
Almtuna–Kristianstad 2–4
Odds: 20,37
Matchen 7
Celta Vigo–Osasuna 2–0
Odds: 7,06
Matchen 13
Vita Hästen–Västerås 5–1
Odds: 153,67
Matchen 18
Philadelphia-NY Islanders 3–3
Odds: 9,63
Matchen 19
Nashville-Vancouver 1–3
Odds: 25,03
Matchen 20
Los Angeles-Tampa Bay 4–6
Odds: 25,20
Bomben 1
A
B AIK–Mora 1–2
C Modo–Troja/Ljungby 1–1
Odds: 13 984,65
Bomben 2
A Brentford–Manchester U 1–3
B Leicester–Tottenham 2–3
C Real Sociedad–Atletico Madrid 2–0
Odds: 9 669,90