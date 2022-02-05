Lördag 5 Feb
Stockholm
sport / TT

Fotboll-FA-cupen

0–1 Fabio Carvalho (4), 1–1 Ilkay Gündogan (6), 2–1 John Stones (13), 3–1 Riyad Mahrez (53), 4–1 Riyad Mahrez (57).

Kommentera
Kopiera länk
Dela

Fotboll

FA-cupen

fjärde omg

Manchester CFulham41

(2–1)

EvertonBrentford41

(1–0)

1–0 Yerry Mina (31), 2–0 Richarlison (48), 2–1 Ivan Toney (54 str), 3–1 Mason Holgate (62), 4–1 Andros Townsend (90).

Pontus Jansson spelade hela matchen för Brentford.

SouthamptonCoventry21

e förl, 1–1 (0–1) e full tid

0–1 Viktor Gyokeres (22), 1–1 Stuart Armstrong (63), 2–1 Kyle Walker-Peters (112).

Viktor Gyokeres spelade hela matchen för Coventry.

Crystal PHartlepool20

(2–0)

1–0 Marc Guehi (4), 2–0 Michael Olise (22).

KidderminsterWest Ham12

(1–0)

1–0 Alex Penny (19), 1–1 Declan Rice (90), 1–2 Jarrod Bowen (120).

ChelseaPlymouth21

(1–1)

0–1 Macaulay Gillesphey (8), 1–1 Cesar Azpilicueta (41), 2–1 Marcos Alonso (105).

TT
Kommentera
Kopiera länk
Dela
Nästa artikel
Bandy-Elitserien, damer