Fotboll-Premier League
1–0 Stuart Armstrong (52), 2–0 Shane Long (84).
Fotboll
Premier League
SouthamptonEverton20
(0–0)
LiverpoolNorwich31
(0–0)
0–1 Milot Rashica (48), 1–1 Sadio Mané (64), 2–1 Mohamed Salah (67), 3–1 Luiz Diaz (81).
Crystal PChelsea01
(0–0)
0–1 Hakim Ziyech (89).
BrightonBurnley03
(0–2)
0–1 Wout Weghorst (21), 0–2 Josh Brownhill (40), 0–3 Aaron Lennon (69).
Aston VillaWatford01
(0–0)
0–1 Emmanuel Dennis (78).
Ken Sema blev inbytt i den 87:e minuten för Watford.
ArsenalBrentford21
(0–0)
1–0 Emile Smith Rowe (48), 2–0 Bukayo Saka (79), 2–1 Christian Norgaard (90).
Pontus Jansson spelade hela matchen för Brentford.
West HamNewcastle11
(1–1)
1–0 Craig Dawson (32), 1–1 Joseph Willock (45).