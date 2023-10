Deutsche Bank höjer rekommendationen för Swedbank - aktien stiger

Walmart de Mexico, the Mexican subsidiary of American retail giant Walmart, saw its stock drop 3.3 percent on Monday after announcing that it is under investigation for alleged monopolistic practices. The nature of the violations is unclear, but it could involve pricing or other conduct by Walmart, the country's largest retail chain. Monopoly investigations in Mexico can take several months. Walmart stated that it is confident it has always followed the law to ensure the best prices, quality, and selection for its customers.