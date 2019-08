Mythbusters-profilen Jessi Combs död – blev 36 år

View this post on Instagram

Do I look surprised? Well, The List episode of the Gazelle Rallye is up... and it shows a lot of my vulnerabilities... which is quite startling and somewhat evoking from my own perspective. If you followed our race, this episode will clarify everything... even if you didn't even know this event happened, this episode is really good! Let me know what you think... link is up in my profile #gazellerally #rallyedesgazelles #morocco #kingshocks #falkentire #warnindustries #dmzfab #maxtrax #BajaDesigns #KNFilters #nitrogear #usagazelles #RealAmericanChaos #TotalChaos #TotalChaosFabrication #iamtherealdeal #jessicombs #girlscantoo #TRDpro #letsgoplaces #letsgetdirty #CRCAuto #goteamCRC #nevergiveup #kindawesome #WesternDigital #thankyou #realdealrighthere #💪🏼👸🏼👊🏼