Oscarsgalan 2021 – här är alla nomineringar

Störst chans att kamma hem pris i årets Oscarsgala har filmen, tillika storfavoriten "Mank" – som är nominerad i hela tio kategorier.

Men på hemmaplan håller vi givetvis en extra tumme för Molly Sandén, vars sångprestation i "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" är nominerad till en Oscar i kategorin "Bästa originalsång".

Känner du inte att du har full koll på alla nomineringar ännu? Ingen fara – vi hjälper dig!

Bästa film

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Bästa regi

Thomas Vinterberg, "En runda till"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "United States vs Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Bästa manliga biroll

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr, "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Bästa originalmusik

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Själen"

Bästa originalsång

"Fight For You" från "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" från "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" från "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Io si (Seen)" från "Med livet framför sej"

"Speak Now" från "One Night in Miami"

Bästa manus på annan förlaga

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"Den vita tigern"

Bästa originalmanus

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Bästa dokumentärfilm

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"Bläckfisken och jag"

"Time"

Bästa kortfilmsdokumentär

"Colette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Natasha"

Bästa internationella långfilm

"En runda till", Danmark

"Better Days", Hong Kong

"Collective", Rumänien

"The Man Who Sold His Skin", Tunisien

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" Bosnien & Herzegovina

Bästa ljud

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Själen"

"Sound of Metal"

Bästa produktionsdesign

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Bästa filmredigering

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Bästa foto

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Bästa visuella effekter

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"Den fantastiska Ivan"

"Tenet"

Bästa makeup & hår

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Bästa animerade kortfilm

"Kaninhålan"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Bästa kortfilm

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Bästa animerade långfilm

"Framåt"

"Till månen och tillbaka"

"Fåret Shaun: Farmageddon"

"Själen"

"Wolfwalkers"

Bästa kostymdesign

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Källa: Moviezine

Årets Oscarsgala går av stapeln 25 april och kommer gå att se på TV4 och TV4 Play.

