Yesterday we moved to Los Angeles. I was a bit emotional seeing the kids so excited to get on the flight. We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below. Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years. You’ll be able to follow our journey on MDLNY this season. The kids and Derek will be here full time and I’ll be going back and forth between LA, NY and even Miami overseeing the teams. I guess I do love airplanes and travel lol. We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing. Today I land running with pitches and the first VIP Top Broker event for an epic new development I’m heading up sales at in West Hollywood - I’m honored to be part of it (more on that very soon). LA has some of the world’s most exciting new development projects coming - vertical living is finally happening here. I’m already back in NY next week. But you can imagine the butterflies I have right now: this weekend we’ll take the kids to the beach for the first time, I went hiking this morning. I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here - at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present. NY is the city that welcomed me first and gave me the platform to grow the business that allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream of also be in LA. John and Julia my partners and extended family have their feet firmly planted in NY with the incredible team there. As you probably can tell, I’m so excited to share all of this with you. Love /Freddy