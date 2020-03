View this post on Instagram

Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognize that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies. We still have a very long way to go. Those who will suffer the most from the climate- and environmental crisis are the ones who are already the most vulnerable, socially and financially. And that tends to be women living in the global south... We can not have climate justice without gender equality. And remember; what we women want today - and every day- is fundamental equal rights, not congratulations or celebrations.