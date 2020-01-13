De är nominerade till Oscarsgalan 2020

Under måndag presenterades de nominerade till årets prestigefyllda Oscarsgala. Martin Scorsese och hans "The Irishman" är nominerade i flera kategorier – bland annat i bästa film, bästa regi, bästa manliga huvudroll och dessutom ytterligare två nomineringar i kategorin bästa manliga biroll.

En annan film som har gjort intryck på juryn är "Marriage Story" med nomineringar i tunga kategorier som bästa film, bästa manus och bästa kvinnliga huvudroll.

Bästa film:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese och Robert De Niro. Bildkälla: Stella Pictures

Bästa regi:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson och Adam Driver är bägge Oscarsnominerade för sina huvudroller i "Marriage Story". Bildkälla: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/TT Bild.

Bästa manliga huvudroll:

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Joaquin Phoenix har Oscarsnominerats för sin roll som Joker. Bildkälla: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP/TT Bild

Bästa kvinnliga biroll:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Bästa manliga biroll:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio och Brad Pitt är nominerade för sin insats i "Once upon a time... in Hollywood". Bildkälla: Stella Pictures

Bästa originalmanus:

"Knives out"

"Marriage story"

"1917"

"Once upon a time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Bästa manus efter förlaga:

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"The two popes"

Bästa utländska film:

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite