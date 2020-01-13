Som besökare på Nyheter24 samtycker du till användandet av s.k. cookies och adblockeridentifiering för att förbättra din upplevelse hos oss. Jag förstår, ta bort denna ruta!

De är nominerade till Oscarsgalan 2020

noje
- 13/01/2020, 15:42 -

Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Scarlett Johansson och filmen "Parasite" har alla rejält med nomineringar i årets Oscarsgala.

Under måndag presenterades de nominerade till årets prestigefyllda Oscarsgala. Martin Scorsese och hans "The Irishman" är nominerade i flera kategorier – bland annat i bästa film, bästa regi, bästa manliga huvudroll och dessutom ytterligare två nomineringar i kategorin bästa manliga biroll.

En annan film som har gjort intryck på juryn är "Marriage Story" med nomineringar i tunga kategorier som bästa film, bästa manus och bästa kvinnliga huvudroll.

Bästa film:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese och Robert De Niro
Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese och Robert De Niro. Bildkälla: Stella Pictures

Bästa regi:
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson och Adam Driver
Scarlett Johansson och Adam Driver är bägge Oscarsnominerade för sina huvudroller i "Marriage Story". Bildkälla: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/TT Bild.

Bästa manliga huvudroll:
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix har Oscarsnominerats för sin roll som Joker. Bildkälla: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP/TT Bild

Bästa kvinnliga biroll:
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Bästa manliga biroll:
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio och Brad Pitt
Leonardo DiCaprio och Brad Pitt är nominerade för sin insats i "Once upon a time... in Hollywood". Bildkälla: Stella Pictures 

Bästa originalmanus:
"Knives out"
"Marriage story"
"1917"
"Once upon a time in Hollywood"
"Parasite"

Bästa manus efter förlaga:
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"The two popes"

Bästa utländska film:
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite

