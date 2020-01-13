De är nominerade till Oscarsgalan 2020
Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Scarlett Johansson och filmen "Parasite" har alla rejält med nomineringar i årets Oscarsgala.
Under måndag presenterades de nominerade till årets prestigefyllda Oscarsgala. Martin Scorsese och hans "The Irishman" är nominerade i flera kategorier – bland annat i bästa film, bästa regi, bästa manliga huvudroll och dessutom ytterligare två nomineringar i kategorin bästa manliga biroll.
En annan film som har gjort intryck på juryn är "Marriage Story" med nomineringar i tunga kategorier som bästa film, bästa manus och bästa kvinnliga huvudroll.
Bästa film:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Bästa regi:
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll:
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Bästa manliga huvudroll:
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Bästa kvinnliga biroll:
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Bästa manliga biroll:
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Bästa originalmanus:
"Knives out"
"Marriage story"
"1917"
"Once upon a time in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Bästa manus efter förlaga:
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"The two popes"
Bästa utländska film:
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite