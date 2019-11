Så fördriver Greta Thunberg tiden på båten: "Spelar Yatzy"

View this post on Instagram

Day 3. Long days and long nights for this one. It’s a tough life being a captain. Making all of the tough decisions, checking the weather over and over. A week ago we were cruising the Chesapeake, thinking we had a month to get down to Charleston for the winter.. and then we were running around like headless chooks trying to get our boat ready for this trip. HAHA. Life just continues to surprise us. Luckily, we love that and we can’t wait to see what events the remaining weeks bring. It’s the beauty of having a home and a job that moves around with you. This mission was just what we needed 🙌🏼. We’re headed towards Bermuda right now (but not stopping by, as much as I’d love to!). I’ll let Riley give you a full weather update when he wakes up. Ps we have the best crew!! @_nikkihenderson is an unbelievably good sailor and @gretathunberg is keeping @lenny.lavagabonde entertained for hours. Gretas dad is on coffee duty as well as cleaning and he also makes us laugh. Spirits are high onboard La Vagabonde. #sailinglavagabonde #gretathunberg