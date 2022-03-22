5 facts about Cornelia Jakobs – the winner of Melodifestivalen 2022

More than 27 000 people in the audience at Friends arena, and another 3,2 million people at home watched Cornelia Jakobs, 30, win the finals in Melodifestivalen at the 12th of March.

According to betting sites, the rising star with the raspy voice has a 12 percents chance of winning Eurovision Song Contest – with good chances of placing in a top three-position.

But how much do you know about Cornelia Jakobs, her previous career, private life and famous family members?



1. Cornelia Jakobs has participated in Melodifestivalen before

Yes, that's correct – multiple times, actually.

Between the years 2010-2012, Cornelia Jakobs was a part of the RedOne-arranged girl group "Love Generation". They participated in Melodifestivalen both 2010 och 2011, but never moved on to the finals or semifinals.

Cornelia Jakobs released her first single as a solo artist back in 2018, one of which has more than two million streams on Spotify.

But although Cornelia Jakobs has been a performing artist for many years, it wasn't until her Melodifestivalen-appearance in 2022 that she made a big name for herself in Sweden.

2. Did you know that Cornelia Jakobs' dad is a Melodifestivalen-star?

You can almost say that Cornelia Jakobs has Melodifestivalen-blood running through her veins. Her father is the famous musician Jakob Samuel, known from the rock group "The Poodles" who has competed in Melodifestivalen twice.

Their entry "Night of passion" has become a classic in Sweden – and on the night of the finals he was seen supporting his daughter at Friends Arena.



3. Cornelia Jakobs met her boyfriend David Zandén through Melodifestivalen

Another person who has supported Cornelia Jakobs throughout Melodifestivalen 2022 is her boyfriend David Zandén, whom she actually met while writing the winning entry "Hold Me Closer".

They wrote the song together with Isa Molin, and in an interview with Aftonbladet, Cornelia has described that he brings "light, safety and happiness" into her life.



– I have during the time writing this song fallen head over heels in love with David that i've co-written the song with, Cornelia Jakobs says to Aftonbladet.

4. "Hold Me Closer" is about Cornelia's ex

Being madly in love with her co-writer David Zandén, it feels safe to say that Cornelia Jakobs has gotten over her ex-boyfriend.

But did you know that her winning entry actually is about a person she desperately tried to get over last summer?

– It's really about another guy that I was heartbroken over last summer. Then we spend many hours together in the studio during fall, and it was only then I understood that I wanted to be with David, Cornelia Jakobs has said to the Swedish news agency TT.

5. Where do Cornelia Jakobs live?

In the outskirts of Stockholm, in a suburb called Sköndal, Cornelia Jakobs lives in an apartment on the first floor. The flat has one bedroom and is 56 square meters large.

She moved in quite recently – in may 2021.