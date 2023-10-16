stellapictures.se. Bilden är en genrebild.
USA viktiga bolag klockan 16.18 - Pfizer stiger 4,9 procent
|Sektor/bolag
|Kurs
|Förändring i dag
|Förändring i år
|Tid
|Aluminium
|Alcoa
|27,37
|3,0%
|-39,8%
|16:18:20
|Bank & Finans
|American Express
|152,13
|0,7%
|3,0%
|16:18:18
|Bank of America
|26,95
|0,7%
|-18,6%
|16:18:17
|Citigroup
|40,70
|-1,8%
|-10,0%
|16:18:20
|Goldman Sachs
|312,20
|0,9%
|-9,1%
|16:18:14
|JP Morgan Chase
|148,42
|0,3%
|10,7%
|16:18:20
|Morgan Stanley
|78,26
|0,6%
|-8,0%
|16:18:20
|Wells Fargo
|41,85
|2,2%
|1,3%
|16:18:17
|Beklädnad
|Abercrombie
|62,39
|3,3%
|172,3%
|16:18:13
|Gap
|11,79
|3,5%
|4,5%
|16:18:17
|Bath & Body Works
|31,01
|2,7%
|-26,4%
|16:18:14
|TJX
|89,89
|1,5%
|12,9%
|16:18:16
|Biotech
|Amgen
|285,48
|0,5%
|8,7%
|16:18:15
|Detaljhandel
|eBay
|42,24
|1,1%
|1,9%
|16:18:14
|Home Depot
|296,43
|1,5%
|-6,2%
|16:18:14
|Walmart
|161,31
|0,9%
|13,8%
|16:18:17
|Energi
|Chevron
|164,66
|0,4%
|-8,3%
|16:18:21
|Exxon Mobil
|109,76
|-0,1%
|-0,5%
|16:18:19
|Fordon
|Ford Motor
|11,91
|0,8%
|2,4%
|16:18:17
|General Motors
|30,15
|1,6%
|-10,4%
|16:18:19
|Tesla
|252,24
|0,4%
|104,8%
|16:18:18
|Försvar
|Lockheed Martin
|438,63
|-0,6%
|-9,8%
|16:17:37
|Gruvor
|Freeport McMoRan
|35,93
|1,4%
|-5,4%
|16:18:14
|Halvledare
|AMD
|106,91
|1,7%
|65,1%
|16:18:19
|Intel
|36,71
|2,1%
|38,9%
|16:18:21
|Nvidia
|458,89
|0,9%
|214,0%
|16:18:20
|Qualcomm
|110,18
|1,4%
|0,2%
|16:18:20
|STMicro
|43,65
|1,8%
|22,7%
|16:18:14
|Texas Instruments
|153,86
|0,7%
|-6,9%
|16:18:04
|Investment
|Berkshire Hathawy
|348,19
|0,9%
|12,7%
|16:18:17
|Konsumentvaror
|Procter&Gamble
|146,58
|1,3%
|-3,3%
|16:18:14
|Thor Industries
|91,97
|1,5%
|21,8%
|16:18:15
|Livsmedel
|Coca-Cola
|53,34
|0,8%
|-16,2%
|16:18:14
|McDonald's
|248,89
|0,2%
|-5,6%
|16:18:19
|Läkemedel
|Abbott Laboratories
|91,72
|0,9%
|-16,5%
|16:18:19
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|56,96
|0,9%
|-20,8%
|16:18:15
|Eli Lilly
|612,88
|0,6%
|67,5%
|16:18:09
|Gilead Sciences
|77,97
|0,4%
|-9,2%
|16:18:06
|Johnson & Johnson
|156,99
|0,1%
|-11,1%
|16:18:18
|Merck
|104,37
|0,3%
|-5,9%
|16:18:11
|Pfizer
|33,68
|4,9%
|-34,3%
|16:18:19
|Medtech
|Boston Scientific
|49,99
|0,9%
|8,0%
|16:18:20
|Stryker
|260,82
|1,1%
|6,7%
|16:18:01
|Medtronic
|71,65
|-0,4%
|-7,8%
|16:18:16
|Media
|Fox Corporation
|31,34
|1,2%
|3,2%
|16:18:15
|Netflix
|358,28
|0,7%
|21,5%
|16:18:18
|Spotify
|154,69
|0,7%
|95,9%
|16:18:17
|Nätverksutrustning
|Cisco Systems
|54,39
|1,1%
|14,2%
|16:18:17
|Juniper Networks
|26,30
|2,5%
|-17,7%
|16:18:15
|Tech
|Amazon
|131,59
|1,4%
|56,7%
|16:18:21
|Alibaba
|84,31
|0,3%
|-4,3%
|16:18:19
|Alphabet
|140,42
|1,3%
|58,3%
|16:18:16
|Apple
|178,11
|-0,4%
|37,1%
|16:18:16
|Meta Platforms
|319,00
|1,4%
|165,1%
|16:18:21
|IBM
|138,74
|0,2%
|-1,5%
|16:18:15
|Microsoft
|334,61
|2,1%
|39,5%
|16:18:17
|Telekom
|AT&T
|14,35
|-0,1%
|-22,1%
|16:18:11
|T Mobile
|142,38
|0,5%
|1,7%
|16:18:15
|Verizon
|30,81
|0,5%
|-21,8%
|16:18:18
|Tobak
|Altria
|42,86
|0,5%
|-6,2%
|16:18:15
|Philip Morris
|92,77
|0,5%
|-8,3%
|16:18:15
|Transport
|Fedex
|250,07
|3,0%
|44,4%
|16:18:13
|Verkstad
|Boeing
|183,86
|-0,6%
|-3,5%
|16:18:14
|Caterpillar
|271,88
|1,5%
|13,5%
|16:18:17
|Cummins
|227,72
|0,0%
|-6,0%
|16:18:11
|Deere
|387,86
|1,9%
|-9,5%
|16:18:19
|Eaton
|212,00
|1,6%
|35,1%
|16:18:13
|Emerson Electric
|96,44
|1,8%
|0,4%
|16:18:13
|Honeywell
|186,66
|1,7%
|-12,9%
|16:18:18
|Parker-Hannifin
|395,80
|0,7%
|36,0%
|16:18:03
|Rockwell Automation
|291,25
|1,0%
|13,1%
|16:17:37
|Stanley Black&Decker
|82,44
|1,2%
|9,7%
|16:18:17
|RTX Corp
|73,15
|-0,1%
|-27,5%
|16:18:21
|Källa: Factset