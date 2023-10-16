Ekonomi
Utpekad bödel: Massavrättningar en "saga"
ekonomi / Aktier

USA viktiga bolag klockan 16.18 - Pfizer stiger 4,9 procent

"En ny studie visar att regelbunden motion kan minska risken för hjärtsjukdomar och förlänga livet. Forskarna uppmanar till ökad fysisk aktivitet för att främja hälsan."


.

Sektor/bolagKursFörändring i dagFörändring i årTid
Aluminium
Alcoa27,373,0%-39,8%16:18:20
Bank & Finans
American Express152,130,7%3,0%16:18:18
Bank of America26,950,7%-18,6%16:18:17
Citigroup40,70-1,8%-10,0%16:18:20
Goldman Sachs312,200,9%-9,1%16:18:14
JP Morgan Chase148,420,3%10,7%16:18:20
Morgan Stanley78,260,6%-8,0%16:18:20
Wells Fargo41,852,2%1,3%16:18:17
Beklädnad
Abercrombie62,393,3%172,3%16:18:13
Gap11,793,5%4,5%16:18:17
Bath & Body Works31,012,7%-26,4%16:18:14
TJX89,891,5%12,9%16:18:16
Biotech
Amgen285,480,5%8,7%16:18:15
Detaljhandel
eBay42,241,1%1,9%16:18:14
Home Depot296,431,5%-6,2%16:18:14
Walmart161,310,9%13,8%16:18:17
Energi
Chevron164,660,4%-8,3%16:18:21
Exxon Mobil109,76-0,1%-0,5%16:18:19
Fordon
Ford Motor11,910,8%2,4%16:18:17
General Motors30,151,6%-10,4%16:18:19
Tesla252,240,4%104,8%16:18:18
Försvar
Lockheed Martin438,63-0,6%-9,8%16:17:37
Gruvor
Freeport McMoRan35,931,4%-5,4%16:18:14
Halvledare
AMD106,911,7%65,1%16:18:19
Intel36,712,1%38,9%16:18:21
Nvidia458,890,9%214,0%16:18:20
Qualcomm110,181,4%0,2%16:18:20
STMicro43,651,8%22,7%16:18:14
Texas Instruments153,860,7%-6,9%16:18:04
Investment
Berkshire Hathawy348,190,9%12,7%16:18:17
Konsumentvaror
Procter&Gamble146,581,3%-3,3%16:18:14
Thor Industries91,971,5%21,8%16:18:15
Livsmedel
Coca-Cola53,340,8%-16,2%16:18:14
McDonald's248,890,2%-5,6%16:18:19
Läkemedel
Abbott Laboratories91,720,9%-16,5%16:18:19
Bristol Myers Squibb56,960,9%-20,8%16:18:15
Eli Lilly612,880,6%67,5%16:18:09
Gilead Sciences77,970,4%-9,2%16:18:06
Johnson & Johnson156,990,1%-11,1%16:18:18
Merck104,370,3%-5,9%16:18:11
Pfizer33,684,9%-34,3%16:18:19
Medtech
Boston Scientific49,990,9%8,0%16:18:20
Stryker260,821,1%6,7%16:18:01
Medtronic71,65-0,4%-7,8%16:18:16
Media
Fox Corporation31,341,2%3,2%16:18:15
Netflix358,280,7%21,5%16:18:18
Spotify154,690,7%95,9%16:18:17
Nätverksutrustning
Cisco Systems54,391,1%14,2%16:18:17
Juniper Networks26,302,5%-17,7%16:18:15
Tech
Amazon131,591,4%56,7%16:18:21
Alibaba84,310,3%-4,3%16:18:19
Alphabet140,421,3%58,3%16:18:16
Apple178,11-0,4%37,1%16:18:16
Meta Platforms319,001,4%165,1%16:18:21
IBM138,740,2%-1,5%16:18:15
Microsoft334,612,1%39,5%16:18:17
Telekom
AT&T14,35-0,1%-22,1%16:18:11
T Mobile142,380,5%1,7%16:18:15
Verizon30,810,5%-21,8%16:18:18
Tobak
Altria42,860,5%-6,2%16:18:15
Philip Morris92,770,5%-8,3%16:18:15
Transport
Fedex250,073,0%44,4%16:18:13
Verkstad
Boeing183,86-0,6%-3,5%16:18:14
Caterpillar271,881,5%13,5%16:18:17
Cummins227,720,0%-6,0%16:18:11
Deere387,861,9%-9,5%16:18:19
Eaton212,001,6%35,1%16:18:13
Emerson Electric96,441,8%0,4%16:18:13
Honeywell186,661,7%-12,9%16:18:18
Parker-Hannifin395,800,7%36,0%16:18:03
Rockwell Automation291,251,0%13,1%16:17:37
Stanley Black&Decker82,441,2%9,7%16:18:17
RTX Corp73,15-0,1%-27,5%16:18:21
Källa: Factset

Aktier
Senaste nytt

Northern Capsek Ventures avser genomföra företrädesemission om 10 miljoner kronor

USA konkurrenter klockan 16.17 - Whirlpool ökar 2,4 procent

"En ny studie visar att regelbunden motion kan minska risken för demens med upp till 30 procent. Forskarna betonar vikten av fysisk aktivitet för att främja hjärnhälsan och förebygga sjukdomen."

Material stiger mest under inledningen på New York-börsen, S&P 500 index plus 0,8 procent

Efter en stark öppning på New York-börsen fortsätter S&P 500 indexet att stiga med 0,8 procent, medan Nasdaq Composite ökar med 0,9 procent. Materialsektorn visar sig vara den starkaste med en ökning på 1,21 procent, medan energisektorn har den svagaste utvecklingen med en ökning på endast 0,16 procent. Samtidigt stiger räntan på den amerikanska tioåriga obligationen med 8 punkter till 4,71 procent.

Hamlet Biopharmas Alpha1H uppvisade anti-tumöreffekter i urinblåsecancer - aktien lyfter

Forskning visar att Hamlet Biopharmas läkemedelskandidat Alpha1H har anti-tumöreffekter hos patienter med blåscancer, med en signifikant minskning av tumörstorleken i majoriteten av fallen. Aktien stiger med 53 procent.

Instacart faller 2,4 procent - analyshus initierar bevakning

Matleveransbolaget Instacart har fått flera köprekommendationer efter den tysta perioden efter börsnoteringen i september, vilket har lett till att aktien faller med 2,4 procent under den inledande handeln.

